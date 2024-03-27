India Can Push Growth Close To 9% By Implementing More Reforms: Arvind Panagariya

Responding to a question on former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian saying India's latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers are 'absolutely mystifying' and difficult to comprehend, Panagariya said, 'If you are mystified, then first you have to check, (whether) mist is on your own glasses... or somewhere else.'

Panagariya said the methodological change for calculating GDP during the Modi government was recommended by bodies appointed by the previous administration (UPA government).