India Aims To Fast-Track Three Trade Deals, Says Official

India is looking to fast-track talks on three trade deals to a resolution early next year, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.

The much-anticipated free trade agreement with the U.K., the European Free Trade Association and the recently announced India-Oman trade deal are the three deals in question, the official told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The European Free Trade Association is a euro-specific regional trade deal including four European states—Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.