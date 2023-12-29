India Aims To Fast-Track Three Trade Deals, Says Official
In terms of the India-U.K. deal, certain aspects on rules of origin, which remained pending have been settled, the official said.
India is looking to fast-track talks on three trade deals to a resolution early next year, according to an official with knowledge of the matter.
The much-anticipated free trade agreement with the U.K., the European Free Trade Association and the recently announced India-Oman trade deal are the three deals in question, the official told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.
The European Free Trade Association is a euro-specific regional trade deal including four European states—Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.
India-U.K. Deal Reaches Some Consensus
Certain aspects related to the chapter on rules of origin—which remained pending—have been settled, the official quoted above said.
Tariff negotiations related to duty cuts for automobiles with internal combustion engines, which was one of the negotiation points placed by the U.K. government, has been largely accepted. Duty cuts on electric vehicles are yet to be resolved, according to the official.
Initial developments indicated that India would be amenable to a tariff rate quota mechanism that allows a set quantity of specific products to be imported, in this case of a specific size.
A better access for Indian agricultural commodities is also being worked out, the official said. The upcoming 14th round of negotiations between representatives of India and the U.K. is set for early January.
India-Oman Deal Aims For January Target
The Ministry of Commerce had indicated that India and Oman were eager to close the deal and were making good progress, with the text on most chapters already completed by both sides.
Formal negotiations on the deal began on Nov. 20, with the first round taking place in New Delhi from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29. A second round of negotiations have also been completed, indicating a fast pace.
Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $12.4 billion in the last financial year, according to data from the ministry. In FY23, India's merchandise exports to Oman stood at $4.5 billion, while services exports were at $2.8 billion.