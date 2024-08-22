HSBC Flash India PMI: Business Activities Remain Steady In August

India's business activities expanded at a slightly slower pace in August, a private survey showed. The headline HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index—a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors—stood at 60.5 in August, little changed from 60.7 in July, pointing to a sharp rate of expansion that exceeded its long-term trend level.

There was a softer increase in manufacturing industry output and a fractionally stronger rise in activity across the service economy. The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI slipped from 58.1 in July to a three-month low of 57.9 in August. The latest reading was still above the historical average (54.0) and signaled a strong improvement in the sector's health. Amid reports of strong demand and favorable market conditions, as well as brand recognition and successful advertising, Indian private sector companies experienced another increase in new orders midway through the second fiscal quarter.

At the composite level, new export orders rose at a pace that was the weakest since April, but nevertheless among the quickest since the series started a decade ago. Although there were signs of capacity pressures at private sector companies in India, evidenced by a further increase in backlogs, trends diverged at the sub-sector level.