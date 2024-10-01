GST Collection Rises 6.5% To Rs 1.73 Lakh Crore In September

Gross collections from the Goods and Services Tax rose by 6.5% year-on-year to reach Rs 1.73 lakh crore in September, according to the government data released on Tuesday. The collection stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore in September last year.

Net GST collection after refunds stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore last month. This marked a growth of 4%, as compared to Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September 2023.

In the current fiscal, the government has so far mopped up a gross GST revenue of Rs 10.87 lakh crore, which is 9.5% higher as against the April-September period of last year.