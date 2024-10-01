NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceGST Collection Rises 6.5% To Rs 1.73 Lakh Crore In September
GST Collection Rises 6.5% To Rs 1.73 Lakh Crore In September

Net GST collection, after refunds, stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore last month.

01 Oct 2024, 07:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
The government has mopped up Rs 10.87 lakh crore in gross GST revenue so far in the current financial year. (Source: Radhakisan Raswe/NDTV Profit)

Gross collections from the Goods and Services Tax rose by 6.5% year-on-year to reach Rs 1.73 lakh crore in September, according to the government data released on Tuesday. The collection stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore in September last year.

Net GST collection after refunds stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore last month. This marked a growth of 4%, as compared to Rs 1.47 lakh crore in September 2023.

In the current fiscal, the government has so far mopped up a gross GST revenue of Rs 10.87 lakh crore, which is 9.5% higher as against the April-September period of last year.

(This is a developing story)

