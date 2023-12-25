Government To Miss Divestment Target Again In FY24

In the current fiscal, out of the budgeted amount of Rs 51,000 crore, about 20% or Rs 10,049 crore has been collected through minority stake sales via IPOs and offer for sale.

Strategic sale of a host of central public sector enterprises, including SCI, NMDC Steel Ltd., BEML, HLL Lifecare and IDBI Bank, are in the pipeline for completion in the current fiscal.

However, with the process of due diligence and demerger of core and non-core assets yet to be completed with respect to most of the CPSEs, there has been a delay in inviting financial bids.

In the case of IDBI Bank, where the government had received multiple EoIs (expressions of Interest) back in January 2023, the bidders are yet to get security and 'fit & proper' clearance from the government and the Reserve Bank of India, respectively.