Government Approves Setting Up Of Coal-To-SNG Project Through CIL-GAIL JV

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

24 Jan 2024, 07:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Excavators at a Coal India operated mine (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Excavators at a Coal India operated mine (Source: Company website)

The government on Wednesday approved setting up of a coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas project through a joint venture between Coal India and GAIL, and a coal-to-ammonium nitrate project through a venture between CIL and BHEL.

During a media briefing, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "We have created a joint venture between Coal India and GAIL... and we have also created a joint venture between CIL and BHEL."

Coal India Ltd will set up two coal gasification plants as part of efforts to achieve the target of 100 MT coal gasification by 2030.

