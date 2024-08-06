NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceGood Monsoon Rains Help Indian Farmers Plant More Rice, Pulses
Good Monsoon Rains Help Indian Farmers Plant More Rice, Pulses

India’s farmers expanded planted areas for rice and pulses, helped by higher-than-average rains during the first half of the four-month monsoon season.

06 Aug 2024, 06:07 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Farmers in a paddy field in Bhivpuri, India.
(Bloomberg) -- India’s farmers expanded planted areas for rice and pulses, helped by higher-than-average rains during the first half of the four-month monsoon season. 

Rice has been planted on about 27.7 million hectares (68.4 million acres), up 5.3% from a year earlier, according to a statement from the farm ministry on Friday. India is the world’s biggest exporter of the food grain. 

The area allocated to pulses rose to 11.1 million hectares, a jump of 11% from a year earlier. Sowing of corn and oilseeds also increased. 

The country’s monsoon runs from June to September and rains are so far 6% above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. Farmers usually begin sowing the monsoon crop in late May, and harvest it starting in late September.

Area for major crops:

NOTE: Corn figures are also included in total coarse cereals; oilseeds total adds soybeans and peanuts.

