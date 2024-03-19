FY24 Advance Tax Mop-Up Stands At Rs 9.11 Lakh Crore

Provisional advance tax collections, till March 17, at the end of the fourth installment, increased 22.31% year-on-year to Rs 9.11 lakh crore.

Out of this, advance corporate tax was at Rs 6.72 lakh crore, while personal tax stood at Rs 2.38 lakh crore, according to data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday. Cumulative collections over the corresponding period last year stood at Rs 7,45,246 crore.

The window for paying the final installment of advance tax ended on March 15.

Advance tax is paid in four installments through the financial year, with the fourth and final installment amounting to 100% of the total evaluated tax liability for the particular year.

Meanwhile, gross direct tax collections, as of March 17, stood at Rs 22.27 lakh crore—an 18.74% increase over the last year.

Net direct tax collections rose 19.88% year-on-year to Rs 18.9 lakh crore.

This makes up for 81% of the revised tax estimates for the year ending March 2024, which was pegged at Rs 23.23 lakh crore.

Refunds amounting to Rs 3.36 lakh crore have been issued till March 17 this fiscal, government data showed.