NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceForex Reserves Fall Sharply By $5.89 Billion To $617.3 Billion: RBI
ADVERTISEMENT

Forex Reserves Fall Sharply By $5.89 Billion To $617.3 Billion: RBI

So far this fiscal, the reserves have increased $55.72 billion, according to the RBI.

12 Jan 2024, 06:50 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

Forex reserves declined sharply by $5.89 billion to $617.3 billion for the week ending Jan. 5 after rising for four consecutive weeks, according to the weekly Reserve Bank data released on Friday.

So far this fiscal, the reserves have increased $55.72 billion, according to the RBI.

In the previous reporting week ended Dec. 29, the reserves rose $2.759 billion to $623.2 billion, the highest so far this fiscal. In the week before that, the reserves increased $4.471 billion to $620.441.

In October 2021, the forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank stepped in to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.

Foreign currency assets -- the single-largest component of the reserves -- declined $4.96 billion to $546.65 billion.

Gold reserves also declined $839 million to $47.48 billion during the reporting week, while the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $67 million to $18.29 billion, the RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined $26 million to $48.66 billion in the reporting week.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT