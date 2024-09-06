Forex Reserves At Record High Of $683.99 Billion

The month of August has seen Rs 367 crore and Rs 10,978 crore make its way into Indian bonds and equities, respectively.

For the week ended Aug. 30, foreign currency assets—a major component of the reserves—rose $1.485 billion to $599.04 billion, according to the data.

In dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $0.862 billion to $61.859 billion during the week.

India remains the fourth-highest foreign exchange reserve holder in the world. The reserves are equivalent to around 11 months of imports projected for fiscal 2025 and about 99% of total external debt outstanding at the end of March, the central bank said in its July bulletin.