Fiscal Deficit Widens To 55% Of Budgetary Target Till December

India's fiscal deficit expanded to 55% of the budgetary target in the first nine months of fiscal 2024.

In actual terms, this comes up to Rs 9.82 lakh crore of the total limit set at Rs 17.86 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit had reached 59.8% in the corresponding period last year.

The monthly increase in the fiscal deficit in December came up to Rs 75,694 crore, a decline from the Rs 1 lakh crore levels seen in the last two months, according to data from the Controller General of Accounts on Wednesday. So far, healthy tax revenue has been matched with increased capital spending and subsidy outgos till the end of Q3.

Government capex continues to be a priority expenditure, as revealed through details of the Union government's accounts released by the Finance Ministry. In December, the capex spend amounted to Rs 87,985 crore. This puts the total capex spend in the current fiscal at Rs 6.73 lakh crore, or 67.3%, of the budgetary level of Rs 10 lakh crore. The level of capex during the same period last year was 65.4%.