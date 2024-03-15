Finance Minister Sitharaman Says Indian Market Has Maintained Certain Level Of Sanity

Speaking at India Today Conclave, Sitharaman said, "I allow the markets to play on their own...we should leave it to the wisdom of the market because all of us have seen that despite huge fluctuations globally, the Indian market has maintained a certain level of sanity. It hasn't really gone too violent this way or that way. So, I place a lot of trust in the market."

Earlier this week, the capital markets regulator had raised concerns about over valuations of small and midcap stocks, indicating possible market manipulation and the risk of a market bubble.

"There are pockets of froth in the small and midcap space in the equity markets that have the potential to become a bubble and burst affecting investors," Buch had said.