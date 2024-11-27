Fed Minutes Show Officials Prefer Future Rate Cuts To Be Gradual

Federal Reserve officials indicated broad support for a careful approach to future interest-rate cuts as the economy remains solid and inflation slowly cools, minutes from their latest policy meeting showed.

“Participants anticipated that if the data came in about as expected, with inflation continuing to move down sustainably to 2% and the economy remaining near maximum employment, it would likely be appropriate to move gradually toward a more neutral stance of policy over time,” according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting ended Nov. 7.

The Fed lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-percentage point earlier this month, to a range of 4.5%-4.75%, following a larger-than-usual, half-point reduction in September.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that the economy is not sending signals policymakers need to be in a hurry to lower rates. Fed officials will gather for their last policy meeting of the year on Dec. 17-18.

The record of the November meeting showed some officials said the Fed could pause rate cuts and hold borrowing costs at a restrictive level if inflation remains elevated. Some noted reductions could be accelerated if the economy or labor market deteriorates.

Policymakers also noted a lack of clarity about the so-called neutral rate, a level of policy that neither restricts nor stimulates economic growth, as a reason for caution.

Many officials said that uncertainty “complicated the assessment of the degree of restrictiveness of monetary policy and, in their view, made it appropriate to reduce policy restraint gradually,” according to the minutes released Tuesday in Washington.

Officials’ estimates for the neutral rate have steadily climbed over the past year, but just how close rates may be to such a stance remains unclear.

The minutes also showed Fed officials are considering a “technical adjustment” to the rate offered for the overnight reverse repurchase facility — a secondary interest rate that influences borrowing costs in the economy.