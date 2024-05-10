EPFO To Seek Stay On Karnataka High Court Verdict On Foreign Workers Inclusion

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation is likely to seek a stay on the recent Karnataka High Court verdict, which found certain provisions of the Provident Fund Law, pertaining to foreign nationals, to be discriminatory.

The EFPO will seek a stay on the Karnataka High court verdict and will be filing an appeal, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke with NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The judgment was delivered by a single-bench judge by Justice KS Hemalekha and will now likely move to the division bench.

The grounds for appeal, according to the person quoted above, is that the provisions contested is within the ambit of the principle of reciprocity, whereby individuals of two nations will be accorded similar treatment on the foreign soil of the two countries involved.

An initial estimate indicates that over 1 lakh foreign nationals are currently working in India, from both SSA and non-SSA countries. SSA refers to Social Security Agreement, and India has an operating SSA with 21 countries.

(This is a developing story)