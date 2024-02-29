Economy On A High Growth Trajectory Due To Sustained Reforms: India Inc

The GDP (gross domestic product) growth was 4.3% in the October-December 2022 quarter, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office on Thursday.

"Industry is enthused to note the strong set of GDP growth numbers for the third quarter (YoY), which surpassed expectations...What is more comforting to note is the fact that the robust expansion came despite the recurring spate of geopolitical flashpoints," said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.