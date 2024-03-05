Economists Follow Suit, Up Their India Growth Rate Targets

As the surprise of India's third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) numbers settles, it has raked in consensus on securing the fifth-largest economy a growth rate upgrade as it continues to maintain its spot as the fastest-growing G-20 economy.

Notwithstanding climate change, global growth slowdowns, temperamental commodity prices and a slow pace of urban consumption, India maintains a robust economic momentum, according to economists.

On the back of strong GDP estimates, Moody's was among the first to revise its India growth estimate to 6.8% from 6.1%. This prompts the question of how many others will follow suit, tweaking their India growth projections.

"India’s economy has performed well and stronger-than-expected data in 2023 has caused us to raise our 2024 growth estimate... India is likely to remain the fastest-growing among G-20 economies over our forecast horizon," Moody's noted in its Global Macro Outlook 2024–25 for G-20 countries.

Despite muted private industrial capital spending, Moody's expects ongoing supply chain diversification benefits and investors' interest in the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme would boost targeted manufacturing.