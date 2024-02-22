Easing Of FDI Norms: Space Industry Says It Will Pave Way For Growth, Innovation

Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO, Pixxel, said, 'This significant policy shift marks a new era in the liberalisation of India's space industry. It will go a long way in fostering an ecosystem ripe for innovation, growth, and global collaboration,'

Director General, SIA-India, Anil Prakash said by offering 100 per cent automatic routes for various activities, including manufacturing components and systems, the policy aims to generate employment, promote technology absorption, and foster self-reliance.