E-Commerce Exporters Can Expect 'Liberalisation' In Policy, Says DGFT

Indian e-commerce exporters can anticipate some "liberalisation" in the RBI's guidelines, which should show results in the next two–three months, the director general of foreign trade said on Thursday.

The DGFT is working with the Reserve Bank of India and with the Department of Revenue to ensure ease of doing business for e-commerce exports, Santosh Sarangi said in response to a query at the inaugural Asia Pacific E-Commerce Policy Summit in New Delhi.

"Only a few days back, (we) had a meeting with RBI officials regarding this," he said. "There is a lot of liberalisation coming in RBI guidelines and we should be seeing results in next two–three months regarding e-commerce policies and we are also working with the Department of Revenue to ensure e-commerce exports get expedited."

Sarangi also acknowledged that India needs some level of change in regulation. "About 20% of e-commerce goods get returned. Current trade regulations are designed in such a way that return of goods faces a lot of scrutiny. We are looking at ensuring (that) small-value, high-frequency returns have an easier return system within our country," he said.

In the business-to-business goods shipments, the central bank's Foreign Exchange Management Act require the period of realisation to be 12 months from the date of export. "In e-commerce, this time can get expanded. We are looking at how we can look at this practice in a different way," he said.

The statement comes amid the DGFT's long-stated aim of working with the central bank, the Department of Revenue, border customs and the postal department to promote e-commerce exports.

Sarangi stressed on the need for India to have designated e-commerce export hubs, where exports are cleared quickly. He said designated zones, where accountability and responsibility are inbuilt, and clearing consignments at a fast pace would be crucial to increase exports.

"Along with that, sufficient warehousing, both within and abroad, and meeting consumer demand on a real-time basis would be key," he said. "We are working with (the) DoR, the postal department, private stakeholders and (the) RBI to work on a range of policies that impact e-commerce."

The DGFT also alluded to the recent initiative to allow exporters to self-declare their electronic-bank realization certificate, which acts as a confirmation of payment realised against exports made with the details of the inward forex remittance.

For any export realization, export guidelines suggest that realization has to be knocked off against the shipping bill and that is done through the generation of an e-BRC, Sarangi explained. "Our team is working with (the) RBI to ensure e-BRC is done on a self-declaration basis," he said. "So, banks will push inward remittance messages to the DGFT portal."

This will help e-commerce exporters with large volumes of consignments of small values and they will be able to do it themselves without approaching a bank. It will result in ease of doing business for e-commerce players, according to Sarangi.