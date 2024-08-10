Domestic Food Market Expected To Grow By Over 47% To Touch $1,274 Billion: Report

The domestic food market is expected to grow by over 47% to reach $1,274 billion by 2027, a report released by the Confederation of Indian Industry and supported by Danfoss India said.

India's food processing industry sees innovative startups emerging with cutting-edge technology, the report titled 'Food Processing Sector in India - Potential for Southern States and released by CII, CII FACE (Confederation of Indian Industry—Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence) and Danfoss India, said.