"Collection of net direct tax jumped 20% to Rs 5.74 lakh crore so far in the current financial year on higher advance tax payment by corporates, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes.The first instalment of advance tax, which was due on June 15, rose 27% to Rs 1.48 lakh crore, including corporation income tax at Rs 1.14 lakh crore and personal income tax at Rs 34,470 crore.The net direct tax collection of Rs 5,74,357 crore as of July 11, 2024, includes the CIT at Rs 2.1 lakh crore and the PIT at Rs 3.46 lakh crore. Securities transaction tax contributed Rs 16,634 crore to the collection, according to the data released by the CBDT on Saturday..During the same period last year, net direct tax collection was approximately Rs 4.81 lakh crore. For the full fiscal, the interim budget has pegged direct tax collection at Rs 21.99 lakh crore.Refunds amounting to Rs 70,902 crore have also been issued in the fiscal till July 11, which is 64% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the previous year.From April to July 11, gross collection of direct taxes — before adjusting for refunds — stood at Rs 6.45 lakh crore in comparison to Rs 5.23 lakh crore in the year-ago period, showing a growth of 23%.(With PTI Inputs).