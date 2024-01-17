Despite Sectoral Churn, Bank Deposits Still A Customer Favourite

The rise in bank deposits comes at a time when people have more rewarding financial instruments available to them. While financial products such as mutual funds are seeing higher inflows, the pace of bank deposit accretion is still stronger.

On Jan. 8, the Association of Mutual Funds in India announced that assets under management for mutual funds crossed Rs 50 lakh crore in 2023, from Rs 40 lakh crore at the end of 2022, an addition of Rs 10 lakh crore worth of funds. In the same period, banks added over Rs 24 lakh crore worth of deposits.

In 2023, banks have seen over Rs 3 lakh crore worth of deposit inflows, owing to Rs 2,000 currency notes being returned to the system. In May, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes as part of its clean notes policy. As of Jan. 1, 97.38% of the Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth Rs 2,000 notes in the system had been returned to banks.

Over the last 18 months, banks have seen advance growth outpace deposit growth, as the effects of high liquidity post-Covid-19 pandemic were slow to wear off. In the last four months, as the system grapples with liquidity deficits, banks have scrambled to manage their asset-liability mismatches. This has pushed up short-term borrowing rates as well.

As the race for deposits becomes more fierce, banks are expected to revise interest rates further, leading to higher inflows, experts said.

"Deposit growth is expected to improve in FY24 compared to earlier periods as banks look to shore up their liability franchise," Care Edge Ratings said in a Jan. 12 report.