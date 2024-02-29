Charles Gave On Why India's Less Affected By Global Events, And More...

Gave pointed out that low interest rates in the U.S. are leading to a shift from a deflationary to an inflationary boom. He isn't concerned about a recession in the world's largest economy. "I'm more worried about the possible inflation acceleration."

This could compel the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates, creating a more unpredictable environment for equities and bonds. "I anticipate the US central bank to act sooner rather than later."

"As interest rates are too low, corporate bond rates are too low. So, my view is that the market has anticipated a bigger and longer-lasting decline in inflation rates," he said.

"If interest rates go up, usually there is bad news for 'Long Duration Assets', 'Long Government Bonds', 'Long Bonds', and 'Gross Stocks'," Gave said.

"If oil stays at 80 (U.S. dollars per barrel), we can probably survive without much difficulty. But if it reaches 80–100, then we're in trouble," he said on the impact of oil rates on risky assets. "Avoid OECD government bonds," he advised.