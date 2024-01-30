Budget 2024: Propping Up The Rural Economy Could Be Key

The government's interim budget might attempt to boost the rural sector amid weak growth and flailing consumption.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the vote-on-account and the interim budget on Feb. 1, before the impending general elections scheduled later this year.

The focus remains on the government's path to fiscal consolidation, capex outlay and how much it will choose to borrow. However, boosting the rural economy, too, could remain high on the government's cards amid weak growth.

Given a weaker-than-expected monsoon in FY24 and muted Rabi sowing (+0.2% as of Jan. 19), the government, through its budget, will aim to give rural growth a boost, according to the Bank of Baroda.

Spending on rural and agriculture sectors is lagging but may see a turn-around in this budget, according to Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

The rural sector faces near-term challenges such as unfavourable terms of trade, poor weather conditions, the fallout of climate change, and inflationary pressures on food and fertilisers, said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Institutional Equities, in a note.

Spending by the Ministry of Rural Development is down 8% year-to-date in FY24, while spending by the Ministry of Agriculture remains flat. "We expect some trend reversal in the coming months, on the back of higher allocation under MGNREGA and other rural development schemes," said John.

She claimed that higher outgos under the PM Kisan Scheme will likely lead to higher spending in the agriculture sector.