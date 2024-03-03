First Tranche Of Offshore Mineral Auction Expected By Mid-2024: Pralhad Joshi

The first tranche of offshore minerals auctions is likely to kick off by June-July this year, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said.

A total of 10 offshore mineral blocks have been shortlisted by the Ministry of Mines, and inter-ministerial consultations are underway to seek necessary clearances for auctions at the earliest, the minister for coal and mines told PTI.

When asked about a timeframe for the auction of offshore minerals, he said the auctions are likely to kick off by June-July of 2024.

The blocks are located on the east and west coast of India, Joshi said without sharing any further information.