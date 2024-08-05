Assets Worth Rs 3.86 Lakh Crore Monetised In Three Years: Minister Of State For Finance

NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceAssets Worth Rs 3.86 Lakh Crore Monetised In Three Years: Minister Of State For Finance
05 Aug 2024, 05:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p> (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rupixen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">rupixen.com</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/rupee?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

(Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash)

Assets amounting to Rs 3.86 lakh crore have been monetised in three years to fiscal 2024, with a considerable amount coming from the coal sector, according to the Minister of State for Finance.

"During the period 2021-22 to 2023-24, transactions with aggregate monetisation value of Rs 3.86 lakh crore, in terms of accruals or private investment were completed," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

He also provided sector-wise details of the funds mobilised during the three-year period.

Asset monetisation worth over Rs 1.54 lakh crore happened in the coal sector, followed by roads (Rs 81,556 crore), power (Rs 33,512 crore), mines (Rs 32,651 crore), petroleum and natural gas (Rs 28,587 crore) and railways (Rs 20,417 crore).

Assets worth Rs 12,979 crore were monetised in the shipping sector, Rs 9,800 crore in the urban sector, Rs 8,033 crore in warehousing, Rs 2,663 crore in civil aviation, and Rs 1,452 crore in telecom.

(With Inputs From PTI)

