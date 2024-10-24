NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceDA Hike Of 3% Announced By Arunachal Pradesh For Regular Employees; HRA Also Revised
ADVERTISEMENT

DA Hike Of 3% Announced By Arunachal Pradesh For Regular Employees; HRA Also Revised

Along with the DA hike, the house rent allowance has been increased to 30%, 20% and 10%, for various categories of towns.

24 Oct 2024, 03:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Earlier, the Centre had announced a DA hike of 3% for central government employees on Oct. 16. Representative image. (Photographer: Radhakisan Raswe/NDTV Profit)&nbsp;</p></div>
Earlier, the Centre had announced a DA hike of 3% for central government employees on Oct. 16. Representative image. (Photographer: Radhakisan Raswe/NDTV Profit) 

The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced a 3% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for its regular employees and pensioners, respectively, with effect from July 1.

There are 68,818 regular employees in the northeastern state. With the revision, the DA and DR will rise from 50% to 53%, providing enhanced financial support.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein announced the hike on Wednesday.

Mein, who also holds the finance, planning and investment portfolios, in a statement said that the decision to enhance the DA and DR aligns with the Centre’s policy and aims to benefit state government employees, all India service officers serving in the state, central government employees on deputation in the state, as well as pensioners and their families.

ALSO READ

DA Hike For Central Government Employees Not To Result In Merger Into Basic Pay
Opinion
DA Hike For Central Government Employees Not To Result In Merger Into Basic Pay
Read More

Additionally, the House Rent Allowance (HRA) has been increased to 30%, 20% and 10%, for various categories of towns.

The total financial implication of the decision is estimated at Rs 63.92 crore from July 2024 to March 2025.

The deputy chief minister emphasised that the significant step reflects the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of those who serve and have served, ensuring they receive the care and resources they deserve.

ALSO READ

8th Pay Commission: Expect Revision Of Basic Pay To Be Linked To DA Hike, Say Unions
Opinion
8th Pay Commission: Expect Revision Of Basic Pay To Be Linked To DA Hike, Say Unions
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT