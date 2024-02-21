Finance Ministry, Panel Discuss Easing KYC Norms, Curbing Unauthorised Lending Apps

A strategy for a simpler Know-Your-Customer process with uniform norms, curbing the spread of unauthorised lending through online apps and boosting fundraising by social enterprises through social stock exchanges. These were among the topics discussed by senior officials of the Finance Ministry and the Financial Stability and Development Council.

At its 28th meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the FSDC met in the national capital on Wednesday. It counts RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das; chairpersons of regulatory bodies such as SEBI, IRDA, PFRDA, and IBBI; and senior officials of the Finance Ministry as members.

The council also discussed strategies to implement its decisions and the Union budget announcements, according to a statement.