Al Gore Warns Countries Trying To Walk Back COP28 Fossil Fuel Pledge

Some countries are trying to wiggle out of the landmark agreement reached at the COP28 climate summit to transition away from fossil fuels, according to former US Vice President Al Gore.At the United Nations conference in Dubai, 197 nations agreed to accelerate the removal of fossil fuels from their energy systems this decade and eliminate them by mid-century. But some are now claiming that part of the pledge is optional, Gore, who is chairman of Generation Investment Management, said in a interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.