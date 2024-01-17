Davos 2024: SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara Expects Rate Cuts In October-December

India could begin to see rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India from the third quarter of the next fiscal, according to State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara.

As far as India is concerned, the RBI decoupled itself sometime back and the consideration for rate cuts is primarily inflation, he told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

"What we are observing is that inflation did see less than 5% in November, and now it is at 5.5%... So, I think the RBI is closely watching the inflation trajectory and based on that, there would be a likelihood of rate cuts."

Towards the third quarter of financial year 2025, the rate cuts might begin in India, he said.

On the global front, the volatility in terms of inflation is high and in many of the geographies, it has been contributed by supply-side factors, according to the SBI Chairman. "Economies are quite alive to the situation."

The U.S Federal Reserve has indicated rate cuts in the next financial year, so they may begin during October-November 2024, Khara said.