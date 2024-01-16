Davos 2024: India Engine Of Growth In Geopolitically Choppy World, Says JPMorgan CEO

India is the engine of growth that the world lacks and the country has managed to navigate geopolitical crises over the years favourably, according to Vis Raghavan of JPMorgan Chase and Co.

India is a beneficiary of global supply chain reform, Raghavan, chief executive officer for JP Morgan in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos.

He highlighted the country's political stability and policy initiatives as major drivers of optimism.

Valuations in India are at "healthy" levels that augur well for the market, Raghavan said. "This brings responsibility: to show earnings growth and momentum and share price momentum. If that does not come organically, it has to come through acquisitions," he said.