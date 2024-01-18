Davos 2024: AI And Sustainability Dominate Day 3 Of WEF
PwC Global CEO survey has said that generative AI adoption has been somewhat limited, but that CEOs anticipate greater impact ahead.
AI has been the buzzword on the promenade in Davos since the start of this year's World Economic Forum. The presence of all the IT companies in the world, with pavilions of a couple of Indian tech companies dominated by artificial intelligence showcases, was proof enough of what was going to be the key subject this year. And it gained more airtime on the NDTV network and in conversations with corporates and other attendees on Day 3.
PwC Global CEO survey said that generative AI adoption has been somewhat limited, but that CEOs anticipate greater impact ahead. In fact, a large portion of the CEOs believes organisations will be fundamentally challenged by AI. This is exactly what came out of all the conversations that IT biggies had in Davos. Whether the Intel CEO to global networks, or the IBM CEO to NDTV, or the ABB CEO to NDTV Profit, the conversation was around AI and its potential impact, and how little seems to have been understood thus far. Every single person that I have met in WEF talked about the disruption or potential of AI. And Indian tech seems to be enabling this. Talking to HCL Tech and TCS CEOs on Thursday, this will be a key conversation point.
There is also consensus on India's opportunity. Florence Verzelen of Dassault believed that India is at the forefront benefiting from the shift in the knowledge economy eastward, in particular in India. And that India will stand head and shoulders above the rest in the knowledge ecosystem because of the fantastic work done by Indian employees worldwide. Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister TNN Raja cited investments that the state has attracted in the knowledge-economy side (Colliers note in end-December had shown that global capability centres really went to Chennai and Tamil Nadu to set up office space). Raja believed that the depth of the services and R&D knowledge in the state has enabled it, and will continue attract big-ticket investments. While they don't announce MoUs in Davos, the state is confident of making some major announcements soon.
In other things, responding to criticism from private banks that public-sector lenders are becoming super competitive on corporate lending, leading to mispricing concerns, State Bank of India's Dinesh Khara said SBI, at least, followed a method and the criticism, if any, was unfounded. He also believes that interest rates are likely to come down only in Q4 of the current calendar, both in India and in the U.S. He is hopeful of corporate loan book growth, and growth in general (but then, would he say otherwise?).
Finally, a session on sustainability revealed interesting ideas. An HCLTech-sponsored program on fresmehwater management was quite something. The kind of work that some companies are doing, ranging from Bolivia and the Netherlands to India, is fascinating. From robotics to reimagining the linear water system as a circular one, they are attacking some of the biggest challenges in water management. A space to watch.