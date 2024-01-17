Adani Group Signs MoU To Invest Rs 50,000 Crore In Hyperscale Data Center In Maharashtra

Adani Enterprises Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data centre at an investment of Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos on Wednesday.

The data centre will be set up in either Mumbai/Navi Mumbai and Pune and will be powered by renewable energy, the company said in a statement.

The project is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to 20,000 people. The Adani Group also intends to make deemed distribution investments to power the data centre.

The Maharashtra government "considers the proposed hyperscale project to be economically and socially beneficial to the state," the statement said.