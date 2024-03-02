Wall Street Turbocharges Bitcoin's Wild Rally And Rakes In Cash

Of course, hope and hype have long been among the main drivers of crypto bull-market runs. These days, the hope is that this new class of crypto recruits is just the beginning, as financial advisers and money managers steer more deep-pocketed clients — not just wealthy individuals, but also institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds — into a suddenly investable asset class.

“I think Wall Street is only about 10% of the way there, given the traditional financial institutions are loath and slow to change,” said Edward Chin, co-founder of Parataxis Capital, whose clients include pension funds. “Given the massive revenue opportunity on the asset management side for Wall Street, I imagine every large player will eventually have to develop a crypto-asset investment strategy or product, if for no other reason than that the demand from their clients will mean that not having something available will mean losses in market share and revenue.” Still, it’s hard not to notice an abundance of irony in crypto’s latest era — and wonder what it all means for the future of the asset class.For one thing, it’s happening while Sam Bankman-Fried is awaiting to find out how much time he will spend in prison following his conviction on fraud charges related to the implosion of his FTX empire. His former rival Changpeng Zhao is also due to be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to charges including violating anti-money-laundering laws at the Binance exchange he once ran. Then there’s the irony that this bull market is owed almost entirely to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler. He had formerly played the role of the crypto industry’s leading antagonist, due to the SEC’s barrage of enforcement actions against crypto companies and years-long refusal to approve spot-Bitcoin ETFs, before he finally capitulated and provided the swing vote needed for the SEC to approve the funds in January.

What Would Satoshi Think?

And perhaps the biggest irony of all: The spectacular renewal of the digital-asset market is a result of the Gensler-blessed marriage of the traditional financial industry and crypto. After all, when Bitcoin was conceived by anonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008, the original cryptocurrency was supposed to provide an alternative to a financial system dominated by Wall Street and governments.

“The whole idea was for Bitcoin to be an alternative to the mainstream finance system, free of centralized regulation, etc.,” said Michael O’Riordan, founding partner of Blackwater, an ETF consulting firm. “With Bitcoin ETFs, the opposite has happened. Satoshi would be turning in his grave.”

Indeed, there’s even an irony embedded in that remark: It’s more than 15 years later, and still no one is exactly sure who Satoshi is, or whether they have passed away. For better or worse, however, Satoshi’s invention is alive and well.

