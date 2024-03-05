Memecoin Frenzy Reaches A Crescendo On Back Of Bitcoin Rally

“Retail is hearing about the large crypto run-up from the Bitcoin ETFs, and has re-entered the market buying all the cheap coins,” said Jordi Alexander, founder of digital-asset trading firm Selini Capital. “PEPE and WIF are some of the new entrants of this cycle compared to last, as well as BONK. DOGE and SHIB getting a bit of comeback also — the key question is do dogs keep the lead, or is there a faster animal?”