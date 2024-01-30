Invesco, Galaxy Cut Spot Bitcoin ETF Fee In Cutthroat Market

It’s the latest move in the nascent industry’s already-established fee war, with issuers lowering their costs even before US regulators allowed the spot Bitcoin ETFs to launch earlier this month. Sector heavyweights BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity — with their distribution muscle — have broken away from the pack, with combined investor inflows of roughly $4 billion, or roughly 70% of total spot Bitcoin ETF inflows. Meanwhile, BTCO is in fifth place so far with an about $283 million haul.