Crypto’s Billion-Dollar ‘Restaking’ Bet Comes With Some Layered Risks

Even so, new platforms have emerged to become some of the biggest drivers of EigenLayer’s growth by providing a derivative version of restaked Ether tokens. The idea is similar to Lido Finance, which has been providing a derivative version of staked Ether since even before Ethereum’s conversion. These so-called liquid staking tokens can then be used on other DeFi applications — whether it is earning rewards by providing liquidity in money market protocols, or borrowing against the derivatives token in lending markets to get even more Ether to boost staking rewards. The type of new projects for liquid restaking, namely KelpDAO, ether.fi, and Renzo, have already attracted more than $800 million in deposits, according to data compiled by Subin An, an analyst at digital-asset fund Hashed.