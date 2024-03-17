Dan Yergin Is Concerned About AI-Fueled Boom In Electricity Use

The surge in electricity demand that’s coming with aspects of the energy transition, and not only the energy transition but data centers, AI. Is the capacity going to be there? That used to be a developing world question. Now it’s also a developed world question. It’s the capacity to move electricity from where it’s generated to where it’s needed, but also inflation and supply chain issues have affected some of the rollout of renewables even though the scale continues to grow. We saw last year coal consumption increased globally. A big question is the role of natural gas in terms of a complement to wind and solar. That’s going to be much discussed at the conference.