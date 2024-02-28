Bitcoin Surpasses $60,000 As Demand From ETFs Triggers Bull Run

An upcoming reduction in Bitcoin’s supply growth, known as the halving, is adding to the optimistic sentiment. To be sure, halvings used to have a more significant impact on Bitcoin prices since miners earning rewards for their work validating blocks of transactions were in control of large portions of the new tokens issued by the blockchain. But the process alone now likely has much less influence on Bitcoin since the vast majority of the token is already mined. Still, with the next halving in April set to reduce supply amid a surge in demand from ETFs, speculative appetite is raging for Bitcoin as well as smaller tokens ranging from Ether to Dogecoin.