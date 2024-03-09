Bitcoin Miners Are Devouring Energy At A Record Pace During The Crypto Runup

The rapid expansion comes with risks as seen in the last crypto bull run in late 2021. A flurry of mining companies went public and raised billions of dollars from the equity and debt markets. Companies borrowed a record amount of money and when the market crashed in 2022 so did miners. Two of the largest firms at the time, Core Scientific Inc. and Compute North declared bankruptcy with other miners warning of a liquidity crunch. Core Scientific has since emerged out of bankruptcy and relisted in January.