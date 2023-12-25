NDTV ProfitCoronavirus Outbreak Thane Logs Five Cases Of Covid-19 JN.1 Variant
None of the patients infected with the JN.1 variant of the virus are hospitalised.

25 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Passengers wear protective masks while travelling by bus during the morning rush hour in Mumbai, India. (Photographer Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Passengers wear protective masks while travelling by bus during the morning rush hour in Mumbai, India. (Photographer Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Thane city has reported five cases of JN.1 variant of coronavirus out of 20 samples tested since Nov. 30, an official said on Sunday.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the city is 28. While two of them are being treated at hospitals, the rest are recovering at their homes, he said.

"A total of 20 samples were sent for Covid-19 testing since Nov. 30 this year and five of them returned positive for the JN.1 variant," the civic official said.

The patients infected with the JN.1 variant include a woman. None of them are hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and his Navi Mumbai counterpart Rajesh Narvekar held meetings with senior officials and reviewed preparedness.

They also gave specific directions to officials.

