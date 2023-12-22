ADVERTISEMENT
Covid Update: India Logs 640 New Cases
India records 640 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases climbs to 2,997.
India on Friday recorded 640 fresh Covid-19 infections while the number of active cases climbed to 2,997 from 2,669 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.
The country's Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,212). The death toll climbed to 5,33,328 with one more fatality reported from Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,70,887. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81%, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.19%.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
