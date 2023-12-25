Covid-19: India Records 628 Fresh Cases; Active Infections At 4,054

India recorded a single-day rise of 628 new Covid-19 cases while the active caseload jumped to 4,054, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total fatalities were recorded at 5,33,334 (5.33 lakh) with one new death reported from Kerala in the previous 24 hours, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The country's Covid case tally is currently at 4,50,09,248 (4.50 crore).