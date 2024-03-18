Five Key Charts To Watch in Global Commodity Markets This Week

Speaking of road fuels, the US Environmental Protection Agency is due to issue its long-awaited final rules for tailpipe emission standards this week. Under the initial proposal outlined last year, automakers would be compelled to cut new vehicle emissions some 56% by 2032, effectively ensuring that two out of every three cars and light trucks sold in that year are electric models. The Biden administration is under pressure to slow the proposed rampup in EV sales to allow auto manufacturers more time to comply and to address issues outside of the industry’s direct control, such as the buildout of US power grids, charging stations and battery manufacturing. Domestic EV adoption has continued to grow amid a push for cleaner alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines, with sales expected to keep rising despite headwinds from fewer models being available for tax credits and uncertainty around November’s presidential election should Donald Trump return to office.