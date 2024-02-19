Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Two key metals used in catalytic converters are in a horse race. Palladium — which has had a longstanding premium to platinum — traded at a discount to its precious metal cousin for the first time since 2018 earlier this month. Palladium’s dramatic slump has come as automakers destock and turn increasingly toward the cheaper alternative. But that may change if the price of the two metals remains close over the long run, reducing the incentive to make a swap in a cost-cutting effort. Going forward, palladium will still be harder hit by rising sales of electric vehicles that don’t use it, given platinum sees demand from electronic equipment and jewelry. Anglo American Plc, which produces both metals, reports earnings on Thursday.