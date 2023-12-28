Zomato Shares Fall After Rs 402-Crore GST Notice On Delivery Charges
Shares of Zomato Ltd. declined on Thursday after it received a show-cause notice from Directorate General of GST Intelligence for alleged tax liability of Rs 401.7 crore along with interest and penalty related to delivery charges.
The tax demand is for the period from Oct. 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the food aggregator said it is not liable to pay any tax since it collects the delivery charge on behalf of the delivery partners. The company said it will file an appropriate response to the show cause notice.
Citi Research said that if the new goods and services tax is implemented at 18% on non-gold orders, it will add Rs 5 per order. It will lead Zomato to collect the charge on delivery fee and pay.
Zomato's stock fell as much as 3.03% during the day to Rs 123.20 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.28% lower at Rs 124.15 apiece compared to a 0.19% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:09 a.m.
It has risen 110.12% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 54.40.
Twenty-five out of 29 analysts tracking Zomato have a 'buy' rating on the stock, while four suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 7.6%.