Zee Shares Rise As NCLT Agrees To Hear Plea On Sony Merger
The NCLT agreed to hear Zee shareholder Mad Men Film Venture's plea seeking implementation of the merger.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. rose on Tuesday as the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench agreed to hear a plea on the Zee-Sony merger.
The NCLT, on Tuesday, agreed to hear Zee shareholder Mad Men Film Venture's plea seeking implementation of the merger. While the shareholder's counsel pointed to the NCLT's approval in August 2023, Sony's counsel contested it, saying Mad Men Ventures is a proxy for Zee.
Sony also cited a clause in the pact that the NCLT approval is subject to conditions.
NCLT issued a three-week notice to Sony to respond and scheduled the next hearing on March 12. The tribunal also said that it would be the adjudicating authority in the matter.
Shares of Zee rose as much as 9%, the highest since Jan. 24, before paring gains to trade 6.89% higher at 12:27 p.m. That compared to a 0.13% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 21.18% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 29, indicating it was oversold.
Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and 13 suggest to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 15.6%.