Zee Shares Rise As NCLT Agrees To Hear Plea On Sony Merger

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. rose on Tuesday as the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench agreed to hear a plea on the Zee-Sony merger.

The NCLT, on Tuesday, agreed to hear Zee shareholder Mad Men Film Venture's plea seeking implementation of the merger. While the shareholder's counsel pointed to the NCLT's approval in August 2023, Sony's counsel contested it, saying Mad Men Ventures is a proxy for Zee.

Sony also cited a clause in the pact that the NCLT approval is subject to conditions.

NCLT issued a three-week notice to Sony to respond and scheduled the next hearing on March 12. The tribunal also said that it would be the adjudicating authority in the matter.