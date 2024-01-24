Zee Shares Rebound After Plunging Over 30% On Sony Deal Collapse

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksZee Shares Rebound After Plunging Over 30% On Sony Deal Collapse
Shares of Zee rose as much as 7.82%, a day after tumbling 34%.

24 Jan 2024, 10:59 AM IST
NDTV Profit
The Zee Entertainment Enterprises logo displayed on a smartphone. Photographer: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. recovered on Wednesday after it tanked over 30% on Tuesday following Sony Group Corp.'s Indian unit decision to call off the merger with the company.

The merger did not conclude as closing conditions were not met, Sony Group Corp. said in a statement on Tuesday. On Monday, its India unit, Culver Max Entertainment, issued a notice to Zee Entertainment and terminated the agreement.

Following this, shares of Zee nosedived 34.1% to Rs 152.50 on Tuesday, touching the lowest since Aug. 14, 2020.

Shares of Zee Entertainment rose as much as 7.82% to Rs 168.15 apiece. It was trading 2.79% higher at Rs 160.30 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. This compares to a 0.91% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has declined 28.05% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 20.17, which implies the stock may be oversold.

Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and 13 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.7%.

