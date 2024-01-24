Zee Shares Rebound After Plunging Over 30% On Sony Deal Collapse

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. recovered on Wednesday after it tanked over 30% on Tuesday following Sony Group Corp.'s Indian unit decision to call off the merger with the company.

The merger did not conclude as closing conditions were not met, Sony Group Corp. said in a statement on Tuesday. On Monday, its India unit, Culver Max Entertainment, issued a notice to Zee Entertainment and terminated the agreement.

Following this, shares of Zee nosedived 34.1% to Rs 152.50 on Tuesday, touching the lowest since Aug. 14, 2020.