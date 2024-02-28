Zee Shares Fall Over 5% After Board Amends Independent Investigation Committee's Role

Shares of the company fell 5.78%, the lowest level since Feb. 22, before paring some losses to trade 5.09% lower at 2:48 p.m. This compares to a 0.84% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has declined 16.03% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.45.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and 16 suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies an upside of 7.7%.