UTI AMC Shares Hits Fresh Lifetime High After Q3 Profit Jumps 38%
The asset management company's net profit rose 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 150.3 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of UTI Asset Management Co. surged over 11% to fresh record high on Tuesday after its profit grew 38.4% in third quarter.
UTI AMC Q3 Results Key Highlights (Standalone YoY)
Revenue up 23.2% at Rs 346.1 crore.
Net profit up 38.4% at Rs 150.3 crore.
Shares of the company rose as much as 11.33% to Rs 965.00 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Oct 9, 2010. It was trading 9.37% higher at Rs 948 apiece as of 09:49 a.m. This compares to a 0.05% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has risen 31.34% in past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 70.80.
Nine out of the 15 analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 1.5%.