Transformers & Rectifiers Shares At Lifetime High On Successful Dynamic Short-Circuit Test

Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after it successfully completed the short-circuit test on a 105-megavolt-ampere single-phase auto transformer.

"The successful short circuit testing on a very large number of higher rating transformers demonstrates sound engineering, company’s adherence to stringent quality standards and the capability to manufacture and deliver high-rating reliable power transformers to various specifications," it said in an exchange filing on Friday.