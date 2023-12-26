Transformers & Rectifiers Shares At Lifetime High On Successful Dynamic Short-Circuit Test
The stock rose as much as 2.43% during the day to 229.50 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd. hit an all-time high on Tuesday after it successfully completed the short-circuit test on a 105-megavolt-ampere single-phase auto transformer.
"The successful short circuit testing on a very large number of higher rating transformers demonstrates sound engineering, company’s adherence to stringent quality standards and the capability to manufacture and deliver high-rating reliable power transformers to various specifications," it said in an exchange filing on Friday.
Transformers' stock rose as much as 2.43% during the day to Rs 229.50 apiece on the NSE. It pared gains to trade 1.65% lower at Rs 220.35 apiece compared to a 0.31% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:09 a.m.
The share price has risen 292.84% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.26.